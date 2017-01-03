Bureau
DIBRUGARH, Jan 2 - An old woman was taken for providing shelter by volunteers of local NGO ‘SEWA’ from the Jail Road here on Saturday. SEWA was helped by the Dibrugarh administration in conducting the humanitarian gesture.
The woman, Bashanti Dutta, was residing on the footpath of the Jail Road here for the past few months. She was reportedly abandoned by her family members and close associates, which forced her to take shelter on the street. SEWA shifted her to the campus of Missionaries of Charity here.
The NGO has appealed to the people living in society to raise their voice against atrocities on women and mentally challenged persons in the State.