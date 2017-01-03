A woman with indomitable spirit, Gupta firmly believed that pen is the strength of women. She has a good number of books on poetry and literature to her credit. Born in Shillong in 1936, Gupta had studied at Shantiniken. She became reclusive but was fond of children.

Chhabi Gupta was the person behind the successful running of literary magazine Ma Nishad for a period of 24 years.

As soon as the news of her death broke, people belonging to various cultural and literary circles assembled at many places to pay last respects. Her mortal remains were brought to Rama Kumar Nandi Patshala where students of institute along with students of Vidyapith School and members of Arjya Sanskriti Bodhoni Samiti paid their tributes. Later, people marched with the mortal remains to Gandhi Bag where she was kept for an hour for the people to offer tributes.

Barak Banga, Sammilita Sanskritik Mancha, Silchar Municipal Board and other organisations paid tributes and joined in her last journey as the poetess was cremated on Monday afternoon.