Desung Brahmaputra fest gets underway
ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Jan 2 - Desung Brahmaputra festival 2017, organised by the people of Desungmukh in association with Sivasagar district administration and Mising Autonomous Council, started on Monday afternoon with Sobodh Kumar Sonowal, Sivasagar SP, hoisting the flag along with Punaram Mili, president of the organising committee.
Prasanta Bori, executive member of Mising Autonomous Council, inaugurated the Dr Bhupen Hazarika – Bikram Sing Yien Samannay Khera, the venue of the festival where over 140 stalls were installed by traders from across the State. The exhibition was inaugurated by Kashyap Joshipura, DGM, Corporate Communications, ONGC, Nazira.
The souvenir Bornoi Pempati, edited by Anil Panging, was released by Dr Soumerjyoti Mahanta, principal of Sivasagar Commerce College. The traditional sports competitions were inaugurated by Sarat Hazarika, AASU’s education chief convenor.