Targeting the Prime Minister, former Congress minister and an observer of the party, Siddique Ahmed, claimed that “as Chief Minister of Gujrat, Modi had taken money from the corporate lobby on as many as five occasions which is evident from the report of the Income Tax Department”.

Further, the Congress also alleged that the demonetisation has badly hit the common people whereas the BJP leaders are purchasing acres of land. “If the government aims to eliminate corruption, why no probe is being conducted against the BJP men who are caught with crores of rupees,” the former minister questioned.

The district Congress committee has reiterated a charter of five-point demand, including immediate scrapping of restrictions on the limits to withdraw money, 50 per cent rebate on Income Tax and Sale Tax to small traders etc., asking the government to give relief to the common people.

On the other hand, taking further jibe at the Prime Minister on his decision to promote cashless payments, Siddeque said that at a time when as many as 50 per cent of villages do not have ATMs and 60 per cent villages have no internet access, the cashless move is only utopian. Other Congress leaders, including district president Karnendu Bhattacharjee, APCC spokesperson Dipon Dewanji, Sarifuzzaman Laskar and others also slammed the government’s demonetisation move.