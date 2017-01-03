Members of organisations like Dibrugarh Nagarik Sangha, Dibrugarh Rajahua Swartha Rakhya Mancha, Dibrugarh Nagarik Mancha, local AJYCP, AJYP, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Asam Sahitya Sabha, BJP, Asom Sangrami Mancha, AGP, Brihattar Asom Gana Mancha, Dibru Shilpi Samaj etc., gathered at Paltan Bazar to stage a brief demonstration. They were joined by scores of local citizens.

According to Anil Dowerah of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, the Dibrugarh main drain, officially called the DTP drain, is sought to be renovated for better storm-water drainage. However, the drain’s ‘zero point’ itself is a misnomer, as it begins from the Assam Medical College campus (some say the drain actually originated at Maijan). The ‘zero point’ is at Paltan Bazar, whereas, from this point to the medical college discharge point is more than a kilometre upstream. Dowerah said that the drain must be renovated from the medical college discharge point till the end of the DTP drain at Bogibeel Gorudharia.

Nagarik Sangha secretary Ron Duarah said that the citizens are not convinced that a covered drain would be cleaned from time to time. Since the digging of the drain in the early 50s, in the past 62 years or so, the drain has not been cleaned. A fully covered drain would provide even more reasons for the authorities to keep it clogged and filthy, he said.

A memorandum addressed to the Dibrugarh DC was handed over to the police by the agitated citizens, stating the aforementioned issues. Rajahua Swartha Rakhya Mancha president Thaneswar Bora said that the citizens must not be pushed to take to tougher steps by the government.

The DTP drain renovation work will be completed in two stages. The ongoing first stage work is for the first 9.5-km stretch, costing Rs 170 crore. The remainder 13-km stretch will come up for renovation later this year. The clean-up is financed by the Asian Development Bank and executed by the Assam Urban Infrastructure Improvement Project, which is attached to Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority.

The first stage works here were allotted to a Spanish firm, Corsum Corvium. This firm sublet the work to KK Spun Pipes Pvt Ltd of Ballabhgarh (Haryana), who in turn has engaged five local contractors of the State to carry out the works.