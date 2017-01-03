The woman, identified as Bhanu Sharma who is in a normal state of mind, killed her seven-month-old son Tapajit Sharma for reasons best known to her, neighbours of the accused alleged.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 am, when the woman was busy with household works near a well, located at the backyard of her home. Suddenly she threw the baby into the well, investigating officer of Raha P S told this correspondent.

The father of the deceased child Dilip Sharma said that he has always maintained a good relationship with his wife. “I have no idea why she committed such a heinous crime,” he said. On the other hand, the accused alleged that she had been tortured by her husband very often. Meanwhile, the accused has admitted to committing the crime before the police. Further investigation is on.