The first special train, No. 05909 (Up)/05910(Down), which was launched to ply between Dibrugarh and Murkongselek station via Lumding, Guwahati and Rangiya arrived at Murkongselek station here on Saturday morning and left the station on the same day. Likewise, another passenger train bearing number 05617 (up)/05618 (Down) which came from Guwahati arrived at Murkongselek station on Saturday midnight, and left the station on Sunday morning.

The number of passenger trains operating in the Rangiya-Murkongselek route has become five after introduction of the two special trains as there were three passenger trains including 15613(Up)/15614 (Dn) Kamakhya-Murkongselek (Intercity) Express, Murkongselek-Dekargaon passenger train and another special passenger train were already plying on the route on a daily basis.

NF railway sources said that the two special trains introduced in the route are on a fortnight-long trial run, but it might be made regular on public demand.

The people of North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have hailed the NFR’s move and hoped that it will meet the passengers’ need for safe and long travel by railway.

Murkongselek (Jonai) bordering East Siang of Arunachal is the last railway station in North Assam. The BG railway track is proposed to extend to upper Arunachal districts linking Upper Assam area through the rail route.