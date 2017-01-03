Dr LR Bishnoi, IGP, BTAD and the Additional DGP, Assam (Railway), Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh, top ranking officials from the Army, SSB, CRPF, and senior police officers from Chirang, Udalguri and Baksa districts attended the consultation programme.

Different issues like crime against children in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, cross border trafficking etc., were discussed. The objective of the consultation and voices of children by adolescent’s clubs members was explained by Digambar Narzary, chairperson, NEDAN Foundation. Dr LR Bishnoi, IGP, BTAD and ADGP, Assam (Railway) dwelt at length on increasing number of crimes against children in BTC.

Lalita Deka, Consultant, State Child Protection Society, Government of Assam also attended the programme and spoke on convergence mechanism on protecting children.

Talking to mediapersons, the chairperson of NEDAN Foundation Digambar Narzary said that as per a report published by NCRB, Assam had the highest number of child trafficking cases in the country last year, contributing 21.7 per cent of the trafficking cases at the all-India level. Last year, a total of 1494 cases of child trafficking were reported in Assam, he said. He also said that the all-India level of human trafficking cases was 6877 and the country has recorded an increase of 25.8 per cent under crimes against child trafficking. Assam is closely followed by Bengal, where 1255 cases were reported last year. The CID branch of the Assam Police had last year reported that at least 4754 children have gone missing in the past three years in the State, he said adding that the trend revealed in the report is worrying as the number of girls missing in the recorded time frame is almost double that of boys. Those missing in the past three years include 2753 girls and 2001 boys.

Massive internal displacement caused by floods and ethnic violence has taken a toll on the children in the State. In many cases, children were trafficked from the relief camps for flood and violence victims, where schools are not functioning or hardly existing, Narzary opined.

Narzary further said that Assam is the second highest trafficking zone. Of the four districts of BTAD, three districts namely Kokrajhar, Baksa and Chirang also have the large trafficking cases today. Kokrajhar is one of the trafficking hubs known as sixth highest trafficking zone of Assam where the highest number of trafficking takes place as also the remote areas which are situated in the border of Bhutan. Maximum cases of missing children have been reported from Baksa, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Kokrajhar districts, he said.

The main purpose of this consultation was coordinating and building a strong relationship with the law enforcement agencies on crime against children in BTAD, sharing of data on crime against children and women with the CID Headquarters and in the district SP office, working closely in minimising the crimes against children and women, joint efforts in raid and rescue of children being lured or trafficked from BTC, building capacity of all the district-level ‘anti-human trafficking units’ police officials and preventing the increasing cases of child marriages in the BTC in collaboration with uniformed personnel, he said.