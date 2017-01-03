Addressing mediapersons in Barpeta Press Club on the New Year’s Day, Bhuya informed that the Prime Minister’s Office is very keen on implementation of this welfare scheme and they have left no stone unturned to make it a success. The scheme was launched in the State on December 29, 2016 last by Bijoya Chakravarty, MP, Guwahati in a function held at the auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Giving details of the scheme, Bhuya informed that 1000 medicines and surgical equipment will be available in these centres at a subsidised rate. He made it clear that people will get generic medicines in these stores at less than half of present market price. These centres will not only provide medicines to the poor and needy but will also open new opportunities for employment as they will have to recruit certain number of workers. The initial cost to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided by the Government so that unemployed youth can come forward to establish such centres.

Referring to the stakeholders of the scheme, Bhuya informed that it will be implemented by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India and associated by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India. The responsibility of execution has been entrusted to an NGO in a State and UTs. The entire process and progress of implementation will be monitored directly by the PMO. As far as progress of the scheme in the State, he said that till now 160 applications from the State have been submitted and four have been registered so far. He stated that the process of registration will be completed in a hassle-free and transparent manner. Bhuya thanked officials of the Central Government and the PSUs for their help and cooperation in implementation of the scheme in Assam. Hemanta Kumar Deuri, general secretary, Greater Barpeta Citizens’ Forum and advisor to the NGO Hearts of Million also addressed the press meet.

It became evident from the information that the purpose of the scheme is quality medicine open for all at affordable price. If such a scheme is implemented honestly, poor people of the State suffering from protracted illness will be definitely benefited.