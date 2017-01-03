

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal plays a shot to inaugurate the 4th TG Baruah Memorial Media T20 Championship in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal plays a shot to inaugurate the 4th TG Baruah Memorial Media T20 Championship in Guwahati on Monday. – UB

In the inaugural match Asomiya Pratidin prevailed over Assam Talks by six wickets while in the second encounter Pratidin Times edged past Media XI by three wickets.

Assam Talks were restricted to 129 and in reply Asomiya Pratidin, riding on Tauhid Ali Talukdar’s 50 and Jagjit Singh’s 45, reached the winning target in 19.3 overs.

In the second match Media XI were all out for 111 and later Pratidin Times hit up 112 for seven in 17.4 overs.

Our Staff Reporter adds: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reiterated that Guwahati would be made the country's sports capital.

Sonowal said this while inaugurating the 4th TG Baruah Memorial T20 Media Cricket Tournament.

He executed a perfect cover drive to set the ball rolling for the tournament which has been organised exclusively for the media fraternity featuring 12 teams. The final will be played on January 12.

“Sports can forge universal brotherhood and camaraderie and it is played cutting all barriers of caste, creed and community. Our Government has set an objective of transforming Guwahati into the sports capital of the country,” he said.

He also urged the media of donning the role of a mentor for popularizing sports among the young minds.

Police Commissioner of Guwahati City Hiren Nath, Chief General Manager North East Circle of State Bank of India PVSLN Murty, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) Dr M Angamuthu, senior advocate Bijon Mahajan, sports organiser Sanjive Narain and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Brief scores: Assam Talks 129 (Abuddin Khan 44, Tibrajyoti Bairagi 17, Biswajit Deka 4/16, Manijit Sarma 2/22). Asomiya Pratidin 133/4 (Tauhid Ali Talukdar 50, Jagjit Singh 45, Prag Mech 2/17).

Media XI 111 (Binoy Kalita 44, Pitambar Newar 29, Pranjal Baruah 19, Jitu Medhi 4/21, Tanmoy Dey 3/34). Pratidin Times 112/7 (Lakhya Gohain 20, Binoy Kalita 2/6, Pranjal Baruah 2/13).

Today’s matches: Gana Adhikar vs DDK; Prag News vs Assam Tribune.