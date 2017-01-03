

The camp has been organised by the Jorhat District Table Tennis Association (JDTTA) where noted coaches from DPR Korea Jong Son and Jong Hyok Im will impart training to the 80 youngsters.

The Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) president Rokibul Hussain and secretary Tridib Duvarah took initiative in organising the camp and the State TT body has provided three boards for the camp.

The opening ceremony of the camp will be held at 3.30 pm tomorrow, stated a release issued here by JDTTA president Nayan Jyoti Sarma and secretary Devojyoti Srutikar.