He was 63 and leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter. Pusa, who was the sitting member of All India Congress Committee, had served as Nagaland Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry from 1998-1999 and Minister for Roads and Bridges from 2000-2003 in SC Jamir-led Congress Government.

He was also the member of Nagaland Assembly in the opposition bench for two terms from 2003-08 and 2008-2013.

Before joining Congress in 1998, Pusa had won the first time in 1993 as independent candidate from Southern Angami Assembly constituency.

His funeral service was held today at his private residence while the body was buried at his native village in Viswema, some 24 km from the State capital.

State Governor PB Acharya and Odissa Governor SC Jamir, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki have condoled Pusa’s death.

Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio, galaxy of Cabinet Ministers led by Home Minister Y Patton and PHE Minister Tokheho, Parliamentary Secretary C Apok Jamir, and others attended his funeral service. – PTI