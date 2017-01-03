“The ONA is deeply troubled by the violence and disruption of life in Manipur. While tensions between Meiteis and Nagas are not new, we firmly believe they are better resolved through negotiations and not through force and intimidation, ONA president Visier Sanyü and secretary general Paul Pimomo said in a release.

The ONA also expressed its solidarity with the Nagas and non-Nagas who are suffering on account of the events in Manipur and said they bring deep sadness to what should be a joyful Christmas and holiday season.

“The divide-and-rule forces who stand to gain from disunity in the region will use every opportunity to their advantage. It is therefore imperative for both sides to take on the difficult but necessary journey of learning to live together as friendly and respectful neighbours,” the ONA added. – Correspondent