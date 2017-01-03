BJP spokesperson N Biren appealed the UNC to withdraw the blockade and urged it to seek “another forum” to achieve its demands.

Biren was speaking to reporters on his return from Delhi recently, where an eight-member BJP delegation met top Central leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

Biren said, “The ruling Congress Government is answerable to the people of the State for the hardship faced by them.” He questioned whether it has made any formal effort at the Centre regarding the presence of NSCN (IM) camps in Manipur, the number of its cadre present in the State. – PTI