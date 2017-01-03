“Demonetisation has caused limitless inconveniences to the common people throughout the country including our State. So, the State Congress has decided to demonstrate before the offices of DMs, SDMs and other government offices in the State,” TPCC president Birajit Sinha told reporters.

“We will demonstrate before the government offices including District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates on January 5 to protest against demonetisation,” he said. – PTI