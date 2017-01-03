Book release

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 2 - Xamakaalor Siriponi – a collection of articles by public activist and columnist Prof Deven Dutta – would be released at the ongoing Guwahati Book Fair at Chandmari on Tuesday. The book contains write-ups on contemporary social, political, academic and cultural issues. Several noted writers, including Nirupama Borgohain, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, Hiranya Kr Bhattacharya, DN Chakravartty and Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, would be present during the event.