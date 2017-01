GMDA meet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 2 - A meeting held today under the chairmanship of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chairman Dhiren Baruah had an interactive session among the officials and employees, where various issues related to the functioning of GMDA were discussed. Taking a pledge to strengthen the GMDA and work for the interests of the people of Guwahati, GMDA employees also extended their best wishes to the people of Assam on the New Year.