On the occasion, Sankaradeva’s popular play Ram Bijoy will be presented in the Spanish language by artistes invited from Paris on January 8, 9 and 10 daily from 5.30 pm.

Moreover, the Vaishnavite saint’s Rukmini Haran will be presented by members of the Sivasagar Kala Bihar Sangeet Bidyalay and Sivasagar Natya Dal at the same venue on January 8 at 12 noon.