|
Seminar on Sankaradeva
GUWAHATI, Jan 2 - As part of the second annual Srimanta Sankaradeva International Festival being organised from January 5 to 10 at the Kalakshetra here, a seminar titled ‘Srimanta Sankaradeva: Synthesizer of Spirituality, Economics and Culture’ will be held at the same venue from January 5 to 7 daily from 10 am.
On the occasion, Sankaradeva’s popular play Ram Bijoy will be presented in the Spanish language by artistes invited from Paris on January 8, 9 and 10 daily from 5.30 pm.
Moreover, the Vaishnavite saint’s Rukmini Haran will be presented by members of the Sivasagar Kala Bihar Sangeet Bidyalay and Sivasagar Natya Dal at the same venue on January 8 at 12 noon.