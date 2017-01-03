“Continuous survey and removal of encroachment close to the primary water channels like the Bharalu river will be undertaken. Survey will also be undertaken in the hills and reserve forest located in the district,” Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, told this newspaper.

He said that while eviction drives have been carried out at regular intervals over the past three years, there is a tendency among some people to re-occupy areas from where they have been evicted and so the only option left with the administration is to sustain the momentum of the anti-encroachment exercise.

“Preservation of wetlands and water bodies within the city is very important and eviction of squatters from wetlands will receive priority,” said the DC.

The district administration is also keen on identifying open spaces for undertaking re-greening of localities.

“Preservation and conservation of city biodiversity is important. Survey of the riverfront will be done for preservation of heritage landscape of Guwahati and we will also work for the cultural landscape,” said Dr Angamuthu.

The administration will focus on formation of Swachha Bharat clubs in residential areas and awareness campaigns will be conducted to encourage tree plantation by residential societies.

“More attention will be given during the year to formation of Swachhata clubs in schools and colleges and we are looking at involving various NGOs and youth organisations for capacity building and awareness generation programmes with regard to civic projects,” he said.