The day’s proceedings began with a floral tribute to the late Hem Baruah, eminent litterateur, parliamentarian and a pioneer whose efforts had led to the birth of the Refinery. This was followed by a function at the Guwahati Refinery plant canteen attended by a large number of employees.

Kuladhar Saikia, Special DGP, Law & Order (Assam Police) and a Sahitya Akademi awardee, attended the function as the chief guest.

In his speech, Saikia appreciated the collective efforts of the employees of the Guwahati Refinery in contributing towards its achievements in the past 55 years. Praising the CSR initiatives of the Refinery, Saikia said the Refinery is not only playing a great role in oil refining, but is also supporting the needy people in society to become self-sustained.

Saikia also spoke about the importance of out-of-box thinking in one’s daily life.

“Ideas have the force of spreading and creating further ideas. We need to educate and encourage children to cultivate risk-taking behaviour and understand concepts for finding myriad solutions to every problem,” he said.

He also urged everyone to strive to live life as better human beings; the worth of being a good human being is also being recognised by the corporate world today, he added.

Executive Director of Guwahati Refinery Jogen Barpujari, while extending his New Year wishes to the employees and assembled guests, spoke on the Refinery’s performance in the year gone by as well as the new ventures taken up by the organisation in the areas of petrochemical business, alternate energy, etc.

Barpujari also spoke on the emerging challenges for the Refinery and urged all to strive hard to focus on the goals and achieve them while keeping safety considerations always in mind.

The programme began with the foundation day pledge.

The occasion was also utilised to felicitate achievers of the Refinery for the year 2016. A book, The Professional, by Subroto Bagchi, was also presented to the new entrants to the Indian Oil family, both executives as well as non-executives.