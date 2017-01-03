



Last week, the RTA had enforced the ban, two years after the battery-operated rickshaws began their operations in the city.

“No e-rickshaw will be allowed within GMC limits. We will allow them in interconnecting roads and urban fringe areas close to the GMC boundary,” an RTA official told The Assam Tribune.

The controversial e-rickshaws, which can run at speed of up to 40 kilometres per hour, are neither registered, nor do their drivers need to obtain any kind of licence, making it even more risky for those who decide to board them.

The e-rickshaws are also facing charges of compounding the congestion problem in the city.

However, the operators, who charged the RTA with bias, argued that being battery-operated, their vehicles do not cause any pollution and the government should have encouraged the operators.

There are some 1,500 e-rickshaws in the city. A bulk of them are operating in the Bonda area (around 700), followed by Satgaon (around 350), Ganeshguri (around 120), Panjabari (around 100) and dozens at Hatigaon, Beharbari, Pandu and other localities.

“The administration wants us to operate in the lanes and bylanes. How will we get passengers in those roads?” wondered Bipul Das, an e-rickshaw driver.

“Instead of banning the vehicles, the government should have provided us registration and licences. We are ready to pay tax,” he said.

“We earn a meagre Rs 200-300 per day. We also have to give a similar amount to the owner of the vehicle. What will happen to our livelihood if we go off the roads? We do not cause pollution and we do not overcrowd, unlike other public vehicles. We carry just five passengers,” another operator said.

The e-rickshaws in Ganeshguri area went off the road today after enforcement officials seized at least four of the vehicles.

An e-rickshaw costs around Rs 1.40 lakh. There are around 15 e-rickshaw dealers in the city.

Transport Commissioner Puru Gupta said e-rickshaws are meant for last mile connectivity. “The RTA has decided not to allow them in GMC limits. But they can operate in other areas,” he said.