



At the same time, Mulayam cancelled the January 5 party convention called by him, apparently on fears that there could be a low turnout compared to the convention held by his son in Lucknow yesterday.

The faction headed by Akhilesh, the Chief Minister, will also approach the EC tomorrow to assert their right over the symbol, which is crucial for the upcoming Assembly elections. Ramgopal Yadav is likely to represent the faction.

Election Commission sources said it is unlikely to intervene till it hears both the sides.

Mulayam reached Nirvachan Sadan here this evening along with his brother Shivpal Singh, his close confidante Amar Singh and former MP Jayaprada to put forth his stand on the feud which has virtually split the party he had founded 25 years ago. “I am still the president of Samajwadi Party and the decision of the rival camp to appoint Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the party chief is against party’s constitution,” Mulayam said. – PTI