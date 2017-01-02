The programme will begin with the hoisting of religious flag under the guidance of Pandit Parishad, Assam on January 2. The Charaideo festival will be inaugurated by Debabrata Saikia, MLA, Nazira LAC. Dambaru Rajkonwar, president of the celebration committee will preside the meeting held on this occasion.

The open session will be held on January 4 with Dr Dayananda Borgohain on the chair. Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam will be the chief guest while Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Health, Education and Finance; Parimal Suklabidya, PWD Minister; Atul Bora, Agriculture Minister; TR Jeliyang, Chief Minister, Nagaland, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Jorhat HPC will be the distinguished guest along with other dignitaries.

Tomorrow, a seminar on ‘Duties and responsibilities of Tai Ahom Janagusthiya organisations to save and spread it’s ethnic heritage’ will be held. The seminar will be conducted by Dr Dayananda Borgohain, president, Purvanchal Sahitya Sabha. On January 3, the souvenir will be released by Bipul Deori, receipient of Sahitya Academy Award. At 11 am, Dam-Sao Kesabananda Dehingia memorial seminar on ‘Che Rai Doi as World Heritage Site’ will be held. Dr Alok Kumar Buragohain, Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University will inaugurate the seminar while Dr Nitul Kumar Gogoi, Head, Department of Anthropology, Dibrugarh University will conduct the seminar. On the same day, another seminar on ‘Role of various organisations in preserving sites of heritage and in development of language and literature’ which will be conducted by Dr Girin Phukon, retired professor, Dibrugarh University and will be inaugurated by Syed Zarir Hussain, chief editor, News Live. Dr Dambarudhar Nath, lecturer, Dibrugarh University, Dr Punyadhat Gogoi, principal, Gargaon College, Dr Sammujjal Bhattacharya, chief advisor, AASU will participate in it along with others.