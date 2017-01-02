The declaration of Williamson Magor Educational Trust regarding her nomination has been celebrated at various places in Udalguri district, including her hometown Tangla. Arupa Patangia Kalita expressed her happiness saying that writing was never for fame in her life. She only wanted to use her pen as the constant guard of pain and pleasure of common people.

Thanking the people for liking her books, Arupa said that she always enjoyed constructive criticism of her critics. She had been serving at Tangla College in the Department of English till last year.

Arupa Patangia Kalita was born on October 31 in 1955 at Golaghat. She completed her school education from Golaghat Mission Girls’ High School in 1971, completed graduation in 1975 with Honours in English from Debaraj Roy College and finally took MA in English from Gauhati University in 1977. She did her PhD in 1998.

She has already won several literary awards for several of books like Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for her book Moriom Austin othoba Hira Baruah; Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Sahitya Bata in 1995 for her book Ayonanta; and Bharatiya Katha Bata in 1998 for Daibakir Din.

Several of her books have already been translated into English, Hindi and Bengali languages.