Addressing the mediapersons in the office of party district committee on the occasion of New Year, he said that Barpeta would be one of the developed areas of the State in the next five years. Das also said that the government has already sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the Untied Fund, Rs 3.56 crore under Assam Road Maintenance Fund, Rs 4 crore under RIDF during 2016-17 for the development of the constituency. Besides, a project worth Rs 11.5 crore against the Patbausi Keotkuchi Road is likely to be sanctioned soon.

Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barpeta; Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Howli; Ramray Stadium Barpeta, District Sports Association Barpeta and Barpeta Satra will receive Rs 10 lakh each from the sanctioned amount of Untied Fund 2016-17.

Giving details of the fund sanctioned under Road Maintenance Fund 2016-17, Das said that Fatahati road, MC College approach road, NH-31 to Moiramara Hospital road, Nahati to Gandhi Ali road, NH-31 to Howli Rash Mandir road, Court Approach road, Barpeta Baghbar Road, Dr B K Kakati road, Barpeta Kirtan Ghar to Kamalakanta road, Kalayahati approach road, Patbaushi RCC bridge to Damodardev Satra, Howli Madhu Baishya road to Raas Mandir will be rebuilt and the reconstruction work will be started soon.

About the upcoming projects, Days said that a fire service station and a state-of-the-art cold storage will be established at Howli. All the roads constructed under PMGSY will be repaired too.