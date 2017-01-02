Devotees offered have prayers to the main Madan Kamdev temple. Dance and songs, naam, oja pali and other musical programmes were performed by the picnickers making atmosphere of the holy place like a mega festival.

The management committee of the temple has also installed water taps and rest camp for the convenience of the visitors.

Similarly, in the Gopeswar Mandir too, huge number of devotees offered prayers today with their family members and relatives.