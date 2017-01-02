The picnic parties were gathered in both the places since the morning. People from Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon etc., came to the spots and spent the day. The Negheriting Shivadol was established in 1727 by Swargodeu Rajeswar Singha on the hillock at Negheriting in Golaghat district, which is about one km from NH-37 at Negheriting Chariali. Though the spot is highly attractive, but the site yet to be ready as a tourist spot due to the indifferent role of the Archaeological Survey of India as the temple is under its control for last several years.

On the other hand, the Chikarighat is the ferry ghat at the river Brahmaputra, 12 km from Dergaon town. Due to the natural scenery, the people also visit the spot for picnic parties.

According to reports, more than 500 picnic parties thronged the spot. However, the recent erosion has created a major threat to the existence of the ghat. “The government is yet to take steps to guard the erosion, which is very much essential for the existence of the picnic spot,” said Tapan Bora of Golaghat.