More than 500 vehicles arrived at Hatipathar picnic area at Kohora near Kaziranga National Park and enjoyed the first day of the year with joy and enthusiasm. The Kaziranga Jeep safari counter witnessed a heavy rush of people waiting patiently to get the ticket for jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park.

There were major traffic jams at the leading road towards the Jeep safari office and Hatipathar picnic spot at Kohora. Police personnel were seen controlling the traffic at Kohora.

The hotels and restaurants also witnessed heavy rush and most of the rooms were packed with tourists. In some roadside dhabas too, people were seen waiting to get their table for lunch.