



More than 100 leaders and supporters of the party, including former BPF youth president and ex-EM, BTC, Mono Kumar Brahma; ex-MLA, Tamulpur, Chandi Basumatary; joined BPF at a function which was held today in connection with new year celebration at Gaurang Park in Kokrajhar.

Mohilary welcomed all the newly joined members with Bodo traditional aronai and appealed them to work together for all-round development of the BTC region.

It may be mentioned here that Mohilary today also felicitated Sony TVs super dancer contestant Masum Narzary and announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to her which will be handed over to her within a week.

Talking to the mediapersons, Mohilary said, “First January 2017 is a very big day for BPF party as good number of top leaders of Congress, BJP and AIUDF have joined BPF today, which is a very positive sign for the region.”

He also appealed all the factions of the NDFB to shun the path of violence and to join in the main stream.