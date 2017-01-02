

People at Ganesh Ghat in Tezpur on Sunday. – UB Photos People at Ganesh Ghat in Tezpur on Sunday. – UB Photos

Tezpur, considered as the culture capital and natural beauty, has always been attracting people. But during this season, many picnickers from various places of the district visit in and around the town creating a festive-like atmosphere.

Places like Koliabhumura, Ganeshghat, Devishing Ghat, Rudrapath etc., here turned into picnic stops where people of different ages have enjoyed the first day of the year. Moreover, various temples here like Mahbhairab, Maithan, Ganesh Temple, Hanuman Temple near Maithan and Agnigarh Hill (Park), Chutrlekha Park, Samadhisthol etc., also witness impressive footfalls during the day.