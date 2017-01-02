In the inaugural match of the tourney, Asomiya Pratidin will lock horns with Assam Talks, the second match of the day will be played between Media XI and Pratidin Time.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the inaugural function organised in the evening where leading citizens and journalists are expected to be present.

A friendly match between Deputy Commissioner XI and All Stars XI will also be played under flood lights tomorrow.

Named after the former chairman of the Assam Tribune group of newspapers, the Late TG Baruah, the tournament is being participated by as many as 12 media teams.

The tournament will be played on league-cum-knock-out format and the top team from each group will play the semifinals. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 12.