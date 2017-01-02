Panchal and skipper Parthiv Patel’s 62 were the two significant contributions after Gujarat won the toss. The day certainly belonged to Panchal, who again showed fantastic temperament during his 252-ball undefeated knock that had 21 boundaries.

He blended caution with occasional aggression adding 139 runs for the third wicket with Parthiv, whose 62 had six fours and a six.

Panchal now has scored five centuries in the current season and his accumulated runs in the national championship has swelled to 1264 runs already with a staggering average of 114.90.

Brief scores: Gujarat 283/3 in 88 overs (Priyank Panchal 144 batting, Parthiv Patel 62; Vikash Singh 2/48). – PTI