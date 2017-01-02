NAGPUR, Jan 1: Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal’s dream season in first-class cricket just got better as his unbeaten 144 enabled Gujarat to reach a comfortable 283 for 3 against Jharkhand on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal, here today.
Panchal and skipper Parthiv Patel’s 62 were the two significant contributions after Gujarat won the toss. The day certainly belonged to Panchal, who again showed fantastic temperament during his 252-ball undefeated knock that had 21 boundaries.
He blended caution with occasional aggression adding 139 runs for the third wicket with Parthiv, whose 62 had six fours and a six.
Panchal now has scored five centuries in the current season and his accumulated runs in the national championship has swelled to 1264 runs already with a staggering average of 114.90.
Brief scores: Gujarat 283/3 in 88 overs (Priyank Panchal 144 batting, Parthiv Patel 62; Vikash Singh 2/48). – PTI