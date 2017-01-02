Baba Indrajith top-scored with 64 for Tamil Nadu, who opted to bat after winning the toss and Kaushik Gandhi (50) was the other half centurion for the team.

At stumps, Vijay Shankar (41) and A Aswin Crist (9) were at the crease, and the duo will look to help Tamil Nadu go past 300 tomorrow at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Indrajith struck nine boundaries in his 114-ball knock, while Gandhi found the fence eight times and faced 137 deliveries.

Seamer Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar picked up two wickets each, while there was one each for Balwinder Sandhu and Vijay Gohil.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu were off to a sedate start as openers Abhinav Mukund (38) and V Ganga Sridhar Raju (19) put on 45 runs in just under 17 overs.

It was Nayar who gave Mumbai their first breakthrough when he had Ganga Sridhar Raju, making his first-class debut, caught behind by Aditya Tare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 261/6 (Baba Indrajit 64, Kaushik Gandhi 50; Abhishek Nayar 2/56, Shardul Thakur 2/64). – PTI