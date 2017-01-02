People, including thousands from capital Imphal, thronged picturesque places like Sekmai river sites, Moirang Sendra, Loukoipat, Andro Santhel Park, Sadu Chiru waterfalls, Chingnungkhok picnic spot, Nungsikol Park, Kakching Garden and the scenic foothills during the day. The busy Imphal town wore a desolate look.

Meanwhile, State Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla greeted the people of Manipur on the occasion of New Year. Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh also greeted the people of Manipur on the arrival of the New Year. In a message, Ibobi said, “New Year’s day is not only an occasion for introspection, but also for adopting new resolutions for the coming year.”

“As we enter the New Year, we must resolve to fight and defeat the evil designs of divisive and disruptive forces, and consolidate and support the forces of solidarity and harmony,” he said.

Lok Sabha MP Dr Thokchom Meinya also conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Virendra Singh also extended greetings to the people.

New GOC: General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Anil Chauhan took over the command of the prestigious Spear Corps from Lt Gen Abhay Krishna. The new GOC is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, according to a release. He was commissioned into the 11th Gorkha Rifles in 1981. Lt Gen Chauhan has had a distinguished career serving in various command, staff and instructional appointments. Most of his command assignments have been in insurgency and terrorism affected areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, it added.