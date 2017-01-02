Prayers and worship services were held in the local churches since last night with midnight services being held in almost all the churches.

The church services today were devoted to new year celebration, thanks giving prayers, singing hymns and sermons.

The celebrations passed off peacefully. Community feasts were organised in some villages and in some localities in the urban areas.

Some villages and localities would have community feasts tomorrow which would bring to a climax the customary New Year festivities and celebrations. – PTI