People in groups moved around greeting ‘Happy New Year’ to each other while the skies lit up with fireworks heralding the dawn of 2017.

Special New Year services are being organised in churches today to offer special prayers seeking blessings from Almighty for a successful and prosperous 2017 while also offering thanksgiving prayer for the bygone year.

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya has extended best wishes for the New Year to all the communities in the state.

In his message, the Governor said, “as the world wakes up to a new dawn, may the New Year shower the people of Nagaland with new opportunities, vision and success at every step”. – PTI