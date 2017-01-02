Sources said the victims were vomiting every half an hour, complaining of nausea and headache. Some even reported diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Most of the sick persons were admitted to the district hospital on Friday evening. Doctors attending the sick persons said the reason could be due to poisoning of the drinking water source. Two persons were referred to Imphal heathcare centres.

Meanwhile, six of them were discharged from Senapati district hospital on Saturday morning while two of them are still under medication in the hospital. Villagers reportedly found some chemicals wrapped in a polythene bag inside the village water tank.