CEO Dewangan believes that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule for the general election to the Assembly shortly.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct will come into effect and will apply to the whole State and will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, the State and Union Government, he added.

CEO also informed that the final electoral roll of the ongoing revision process will be published on January 12. So far, the total number of electorate is around 18,98,000. However, the figure may change following another revision round, he said.