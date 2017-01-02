Correspondent
IMPHAL, Jan 1 - Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Dewangan in a routine media briefing here on Saturday said the State Assembly election process right from the issue of notification, polling, counting, etc., has to be completed before the term of the existing State Assembly expires on March 18.
CEO Dewangan believes that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule for the general election to the Assembly shortly.
With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct will come into effect and will apply to the whole State and will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, the State and Union Government, he added.
CEO also informed that the final electoral roll of the ongoing revision process will be published on January 12. So far, the total number of electorate is around 18,98,000. However, the figure may change following another revision round, he said.