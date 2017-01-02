The vehicles include 29 oil tankers, 4 LPG trucks, 140 cement trucks, 7 medicine trucks and 12 rice trucks besides 343 trucks carrying various other items, sources said. However, some 300 goods trucks are still stranded at Jiribam district headquarters on the Manipur-Assam border awaiting security escort for their movement.

On December 25, around 500 goods trucks including 138 oil tankers, 43 LPG trucks, 55 cement trucks, three medicine trucks and 10 rice trucks left Jiribam and arrived here the following day.

It may be noted that Manipur is reeling under scarcity of essential items, particularly petroleum products, due to the indefinite economic blockade called by United Naga Council on National Highways 2 and 37 since November 1, in protest against the State Government’s decision to make Sadar Hills and Jiribam full-fledged districts.

The truck movement was initiated after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the state to take stock of the situation on December 23.

Calendar released: Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday night released the wall calendar and diary of the Government of Manipur for the year 2017. The function was held at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, ministers, chief secretary and many top officials of the State.