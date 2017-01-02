Participating in the day’s launching session in Imphal on Friday, Sharmila told mediapersons that the party need such kind of initiative for documentation and printing pamphlets, etc., so that their ideas and messages can be spread to the masses.

Stating that her movement is to bring real justice and real democracy where right to justice is delivered besides reducing the number of security forces, she said the time has come to change the existing system in the region.

“So, to understand the people’s wishes and desires, I will move across the State on bicycle. On December 29, I bicycled down to Moirang to meet the people. The other day I rode to Nongmaiching hill in Imphal East,” she said.

On October 18, Sharmila launched the Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), a political party aimed at ushering in “nonviolence, peace and understanding” in Manipur, after she broke her fast on August 9.