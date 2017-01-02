The apex tribal bodies in the State, including Naga Hoho and its constituent units, as well as village councils have opposed the polls with women reservation, a spokesman said.

A crucial meeting of the Naga Hoho is likely to be held before the filing of nominations commences.

Kohima Village Council, which does not fall under the Kohima municipality but is the landowner of almost all the wards under Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), also held a crucial meeting recently.

However, due to mixed reactions, it was inconclusive and the final call would be taken on January 2, said an insider.

The apex tribal body in Kohima, Angami Public Organisation, is also scheduled to have a threadbare discussion on the issue on the same day, it said.

The Nagaland Government, through the State Election Commission, had notified on December 21 that the polls to the municipalities and town councils will be held on February 1 with 33 per cent women reservation.

The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) has already finalised its list of candidates for almost all the urban local bodies, except Dimapur and Mokokchung municipal councils and Peren and Tuensang town councils, party sources said.

The NPF will also be fielding women candidates in all the reserved seats, they said.

On the other hand, Congress, which has already released its poll manifesto, is yet to finalise its candidates, while BJP is also gearing up to contest the polls. Both the national parties, it is learnt, would be fielding women aspirants.

Meanwhile, Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA), which had put pressure on the government for women reservation by contesting the matter in the Supreme Court and finally winning it after almost five years, has expressed happiness over the government notification on holding municipal polls with the reservation.

NMA chief Abeiu Meru said, “Since we are not a political party, we will not be fielding any candidate in the reserved seats. But, we are glad that many women aspirants have come forward to contest as Independents as well as through various political parties. We hope the parties would field the best women candidates.” – PTI