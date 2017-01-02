

Governor V Shanmuganathan at the fish farm at Ziro.

The Governor exhorted them to go for larger production of fishes, which in turn will ensure economic empowerment of the rural community. He said that because of the fresh water, the quality of fish in high altitude is very good and tastier. As the plateau is well-known for fish-cum-paddy culture, the Governor expressed hope that the farm will give impetus to the financial empowerment of the people.

As a token, the Governor bought some fishes for his entourage as an encouragement to the farmers.

Earlier, the Governor met the officials of the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Project at Yazali. Deputy General Manager (Elect), in-charge head of the project Bijit Goswami briefed the Governor on the project.

The Governor, who reached Ziro via Potin by road, expressed his concern on the condition of the road from Itanagar to Ziro. He emphasised that for development and economic growth, the roads have to be of high quality and well maintained.