



Air Marshal Khosla was an alumnus of National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force in December, 1979. He has to his credit over 4000 hours of accident-free flying, mainly on different variants of Jaguar, MiG-21 and Kiran aircraft.

He is equally experienced on both ground attack and air defence roles with specialisation in maritime role. The EAC chief has commanded a Jaguar squadron with maritime role and two frontline bases of the IAF at Jaisalmer and Ambala.

He is an ‘A2’ category flying instructor and a fighter strike leader. He has had the distinction of standing first in the order of merit in all the attended courses, Flying Instructor Course, Fighter Strike Leader Course, Junior Command Course and Staff Course.

He was awarded Commandant’s medal during Higher Command Course at Army War College. He has attended Senior Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management and is also an alumnus of National Defence College.

Air Marshal Khosla is a post graduate from Defence Services Staff College and holds two M.Phil degrees in military studies.

The Air Officer has vast instructional experience and has been directing staff at prestigious institutions like Tactics and Combat Development Establishment and Flying Instructor School.

Moreover, he has held various staff appointments at Air Headquarters, New Delhi. For his distinguished service, Air Marshal Khosla has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal and has been commended by Chief of the Air Staff, officials added.