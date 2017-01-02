In a press release here the organisation rued that the notifications, which are heavily biased against programme producers of the region, have been clandestinely planned to benefit the big production houses of Delhi and Mumbai.

It alleged that the first of the two Doordarshan notifications announces a fresh set of guidelines for commissioned programmes for telecast on North East DD-channels in which it is mentioned that only 50 per cent of the programmes made in this category will be reserved for the North East residents. The organisation mentioned that there were previous attempts to work in the interests of big production houses based in Delhi and Mumbai and has demanded that the previously agreed formula of reserving 75 pc programmes for producers of the North East should be retained.

The Producers’ Council maintained that though Doordarshan mentions in its notifications that it will adopt a communication strategy that will attract viewership through a content mix which would be extremely sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the population, it will not be possible to ensure this if producers from outside the region are assigned programmes.

Doordarshan has also hiked the non-refundable processing fees payable by producers by a whopping 500 per cent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. The organisation reasoned that since Doordarshan’s operations in the North East are part of its social commitment and are specially funded by the Government of India, processing fees payable by producers of the North East should be retained at the previous level of Rs 5,000. It said that it has no objections if producers from outside the region are charged at the enhanced rate.

The council reasoned that since Prasar Bharati and Doordarshan always claim they are making special efforts in the North East region (NER) to promote and nurture talent and to provide a platform to deserving producers and artistes from the North East, the processing fees should be reduced forthwith.

The organisation also makes mention of a Doordarshan notification inviting proposals for its upcoming 24x7 satellite channel DD-Arunprabha in the Commissioned Programmes Category.

DD-Arunprabha is presently operating from DDK, Itanagar and DD claims the channel will attract young people of NE with contemporary entertainment shows embedded with informative content and thus “seamlessly integrate NER with the entire country.” However, programme content will be severely affected if producers are not provided reasonable time to conceive and formulate the same, the organisation claimed, stating that producers have been provided only 20 days to conceive, formulate programmes and dispatch them by mail to reach Delhi by January 17, 2017.

Proposals have been invited for subjects as varied as daily soap operas, thrillers, mythological serials, telefilms, quiz shows and travelogues either in Hindi or in English with preference being given to programmes based on themes and subjects relevant to NER. The organisation has demanded that producers of NER should be given at least one month more time and that the last date be extended upto February 28, 2017.