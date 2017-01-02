In a statement, the association said that although APSC Chairperson Rakesh Paul has been arrested, it is unlikely that such a deep-rooted scam could take place without political patronage at higher levels.

“We are not assuaged by the arrest of Paul and a few of his cohorts. There is much more to it than meets the eye. Only a CBI probe will be able to unearth the political connection to the scam,” it said.