Sabha urged to carry on with celebrations
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 1 - Senior journalist and former president of the Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Sahitya Sabha DN Chakravartty has appealed to the Zila and Sakha units of the Sabha to proceed with the programmes of celebration of the inauguration of the centenary of the Sabha, scheduled this year, irrespective of the unwanted situation allegedly created by its general secretary, Dr Paramananda Rajbangshi, and his followers.
In a press statement issued here today, Chakravartty fully supported the initiative taken by the former presidents and secretaries of the Sabha to prepare the ground for election of a new president and a new general secretary and other members of the executive committee of the Sabha.
He hoped that the central centenary function would be held at Sivasagar, banning the entry of Dr Rajbangshi and his supporters.