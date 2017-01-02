The Chief Minister further asked the department to begin the survey from January, 2017 and complete it within three months. All the anganwadi functionaries will have to visit every household under their jurisdiction for identifying such children and submit the data for compilation, he added.

It is estimated that there are around 4.8 lakh differently abled children in the State, but due to lack of any survey data these children are deprived of the disability certificate, which is mandatory for availing of benefits meant for them under relevant government schemes.

Chief Minister Sonowal issued the direction while chairing a meeting of the senior secretaries of the departments under his control held on Friday at the conference hall of his office chamber.

The Chief Minister has also directed the department to take immediate steps for institution of two separate directorates by bifurcating the present Social Welfare Department for enhancing efficiency of service. The directorates are to be named as Directorate of Children & Women and Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Advocating a perspective plan for the Social Welfare Department, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the department should undertake strategies to improve its image in public mind. He further suggested introduction of an effective monitoring mechanism and public audit for bringing more transparency in the department, a government release stated.