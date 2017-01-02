Papers, newsletter released

Staff Reporter



KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka and Sahitya Akademi winner Kula Saikia releasing a newsletter and working papers in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka and Sahitya Akademi winner Kula Saikia releasing a newsletter and working papers in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos Noted author Kula Saikia who released the volumes, stressed developing the university as a social organisation with social responsibility. He said creativity and students’ initiation to social issues are taking a back seat in today’s learning system, which is having disturbing implications for society. Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury conducted the proceedings. Prof Tabu Taid and Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor KKHSOU, also spoke.