Papers, newsletter released
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 1 - Seven working papers, the annual newsletter Horizon and the Journal of Open Learning and Research Communication of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) were released at a function today.
KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka and Sahitya Akademi winner Kula Saikia releasing a newsletter and working papers in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos
Noted author Kula Saikia who released the volumes, stressed developing the university as a social organisation with social responsibility. He said creativity and students’ initiation to social issues are taking a back seat in today’s learning system, which is having disturbing implications for society. Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury conducted the proceedings. Prof Tabu Taid and Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor KKHSOU, also spoke.