 
Guwahati, Monday, January 02, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Papers, newsletter released
Staff Reporter

KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka and Sahitya Akademi winner Kula Saikia releasing a newsletter and working papers in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Jan 1 - Seven working papers, the annual newsletter Horizon and the Journal of Open Learning and Research Communication of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) were released at a function today.

Noted author Kula Saikia who released the volumes, stressed developing the university as a social organisation with social responsibility. He said creativity and students’ initiation to social issues are taking a back seat in today’s learning system, which is having disturbing implications for society. Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury conducted the proceedings. Prof Tabu Taid and Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor KKHSOU, also spoke.

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »