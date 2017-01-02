

People thronging the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at Panjabari (C) to welcome the new year on Sunday. – UB Photos People thronging the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at Panjabari (C) to welcome the new year on Sunday. – UB Photos

With the hope of having a great year ahead, hordes of people descended on temples of the city since the morning hours, invoking the blessings of the Almighty before starting their special day. Guwahati being a city of temples, huge crowds were seen in almost every locality where temples are located, not to speak of the prominent shrines like the Ganesh Mandir at Ganeshguri, Kamakhya Temple, Umananda, Basistha, Sukleshwar and Dol Govinda in North Guwahati etc.

Kamakhya Temple witnessed a huge crowd of approximately 45,000 devotees who queued up on the temple premises from the wee hours today. “The temple presented an ambience like the Ambubachi Fair today. The rush continued throughout the day,” a member of the temple management committee told The Assam Tribune. A very limited number of VIP passes were issued today to accommodate maximum number of devotees and ensure that the people standing in queues can get the darshan.

The State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden was another major site of attraction for the New Year revellers with the Zoo authorities confirming a turnout of over 10,000 people throughout the day. Since today was a Sunday, people enjoyed the break with family and friends at other locations like the Shradhhanjali Kanan on RG Baruah Road, Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Nehru Park and also on the Brahmaputra riverside in different parts of the city.

Other amusement points, pubs, gaming zones, children’s parks of the city were also teeming with people as most of the city’s populace preferred an outing to celebrate the day. While the book lovers seized the opportunity to throng the Guwahati Book Fair currently under way in the AEI ground at Chandmari, markets were also abuzz with shoppers.

Food joints, restaurants and even the roadside eateries were the busiest places of the city as young and old alike enjoyed eating out with family and friends.

While the picnickers had a gala time in and around the picturesque spots, dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood numbers and Assamese songs, a good number of citizens spent the day with devotional fervour organising kirtan at namghars and other religious places.

“The New Year should be greeted with optimism and zeal no matter what the method of celebration is. The only thing to be kept in mind is that our celebrations should not create trouble for others and people should not litter the public places or damage public property,” said Arindam Deka, a senior citizen of Lachit Nagar area.