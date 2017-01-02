Khyanjeet , a biology teacher of Rupai High School near here has been doing his research work on the orchids found in the North - Eastern region since 1994. As a result of his tireless work and dedication on behalf of the beautiful and diverse Orchid Flora of India , and his personal confidence ,trust, and generosity in sharing his work with the world through the M. I. O. S. Journal , McAllen International Orchid Society has recognized him with the fellowship. The Society has sent him a souvenir and a citation recently.

It can be mentioned here that the international society has also recognized Rajendra Yanjan , another orchid specialist of Kalingpong of Darjeeling with it's fellowship along with Khyanjeet Gogoi . Both Gogoi and Yanjan are the first Indians recognized by this international society.

Orchid specialist Khyanjeet Gogoi has informed this correspondent that he had been doing his research on orchids for more than last two decades and his research papers had been publishing regularly in different international journals . Till now his one hundred and two research papers have been published in the journals from the USA , France and India . The US international journals named Modern Botany and McAllen International Orchid Society Journal , The International Journal of Scientific Research have been publishing Gogoi's papers regularly . Moreover , the French journals Resear Diana and La Orchid Philli have also been publishing his research papers regularly.